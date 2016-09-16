County board opens 2016 tax rolls to public

Written by Tunica Times

Tunica County taxpayers are invited to examine the 2016 tax rolls, which are now open for inspection in the Chancery Clerk’s office in the courthouse until August 1.

Tax Assessor and Collector Norma Anderson presented the rolls to the Board of Supervisors on July 5. Anderson said the rolls this year, which reflect the assessed value of real and personal property, public utilities, mobile homes and motor vehicles for the 2015 tax year, show the effect of the loss of the former Harrah’s Casino property. Harrah’s closed in June 2014 but remained on the rolls for that year.





