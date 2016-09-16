March of Hope
On July 11, a group marched from the Old Sub park to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department in solidarity with the national Black Lives Matter movement. Participants chanted and sang songs of hope, with Tunica County Sheriff K.C Hamp providing an official escort along the route.
