Friday, September 16, 2016
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

March of Hope

E-mail

Written by BY Meg Coker Thursday, 14 July 2016 17:57

On July 11,  a group marched from the Old Sub park to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department in solidarity with the national Black Lives Matter movement. Participants chanted and sang songs of hope, with Tunica County Sheriff K.C Hamp providing an official escort along the route.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto