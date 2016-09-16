Friday, September 16, 2016
   
The Tunica Times

Resolution honoring Nicole Newson

Written by Tunica Times Monday, 08 August 2016 18:44

RESOLUTION OF APPRECIATION AND GRATITUDE

FOR EXEMPLARY PUBLIC SERVICE OF

NICOLE C. NEWSON

WHEREAS, Nicole Newson has served Tunica County for twelve (12) years; and

WHEREAS, Nicole Newson, throughout her service to Tunica County, has displayed the highest degrees of professionalism and integrity; and

WHEREAS, Nicole Newson treated all persons with dignity and respect; and


