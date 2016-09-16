Resolution honoring Nicole Newson
RESOLUTION OF APPRECIATION AND GRATITUDE
FOR EXEMPLARY PUBLIC SERVICE OF
NICOLE C. NEWSON
WHEREAS, Nicole Newson has served Tunica County for twelve (12) years; and
WHEREAS, Nicole Newson, throughout her service to Tunica County, has displayed the highest degrees of professionalism and integrity; and
WHEREAS, Nicole Newson treated all persons with dignity and respect; and
