Resolution honoring Nicole Newson

Written by Tunica Times

RESOLUTION OF APPRECIATION AND GRATITUDE

FOR EXEMPLARY PUBLIC SERVICE OF

NICOLE C. NEWSON

WHEREAS, Nicole Newson has served Tunica County for twelve (12) years; and

WHEREAS, Nicole Newson, throughout her service to Tunica County, has displayed the highest degrees of professionalism and integrity; and

WHEREAS, Nicole Newson treated all persons with dignity and respect; and





