Local History: Rolling stores were a big hit in the 60’s

Written by By Ashley Harris

This week continues a summer long series of history stories by the late Ashley Harris that were first published in 1994 and 1995.

During the Fifties, Sixties and early Seventies a well-loved institution was born, matured, and finally died. This rural institution was the rolling store.

The first rolling stores in Tunica County were those owned by two brothers, Ralph and J.C. Whittle, who operated a combination grocery and clothing store in Tunica. The grocery store was managed by Ralph Whittle, and he saw the rolling store as an extension of the store in town.

The rolling stores carried what was referred to as “general merchandise.” This included items like soft drinks, candy, cookies and other snacks, lunch meats, and so on; but also items like charcoal and kerosene in 100-gallon drums at 15 cents a gallon.





