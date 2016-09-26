Revival stirs churches to act as one in Christ Jesus

Written by Tunica Times

By turns smiling and fiery, Tunica native Neddie Winters came home to Sunday’s “God Make Us One” revival with a surprising – and thought provoking – keynote message about unity and racial reconciliation: we are already one in Christ Jesus.

“We are one with one another, whether we like it or not,” Winters affrimed.

Quoting Jesus’ prayer for believers from John 17 – “that they may be one” – Winters noted, “If God answered Jesus’ prayer, then why are we talking about why we can’t get along with each other?”

Winters explained that unity and unification is not sameness but instead having common goals and purposes.





