County insurance revisited
A July 18 decision by supervisors to make Larry Pratt the county’s agent of record for property and liability insurance provoked sharp words among the Board this week, but ultimately, county officials stood by their original decision.
Board president James Dunn and District 4 supervisor Henry Nickson clashed over action taken by Nickson in his role as Board vice president.
After Chancery Clerk Rechelle Siggers read minutes from two meetings in July, Dunn called for a motion to approve them, “except for the agent of record.”
“Why are we not honoring a Board order?” Nickson asked.
