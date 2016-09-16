Local History: Chickasaw Indians, Part 1

Written by BY Ashley Harris

This week continues a summer long series of history stories by the late Ashley Harris that were first published in 1994 and 1995. Part 1 of this story first appeared in the September 1, 1994 issue.

It is ironic that Tunica County bears the name it does; even in the earliest historical time the more important, dominant, and populous Indian inhabitants of the county were the Chickasaws.

The Chickasaws are thought by many to have been the most warlike tribe in the Southeast. DeSoto spent a winter with a band of Chickasaws and when he demanded that some of them accompany his expedition as bearers they attacked the Spanish, killing 12 men.

