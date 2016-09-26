Monday, September 26, 2016
   
North Tunica fire district seeking 2017 tax increase

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 12 August 2016 00:00

North Tunica County Fire District commissioners opted this week to seek higher tax revenues for the 2017 budget year, under the provisions of a law passed in the 2016 legislative session.

Commission attorney Andy Dulaney said the district’s budget could go one of two ways: stay under the current law and ask Tunica County to assess the customary five mill levy against both real and personal property; or choose to ask for a 12 mill assessment against real property only.

“The Attorney General says you can go under one law or the other but not both,” Dulaney said at a hearing Wednesday.


