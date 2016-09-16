North Tunica fire district seeking 2017 tax increase

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

North Tunica County Fire District commissioners opted this week to seek higher tax revenues for the 2017 budget year, under the provisions of a law passed in the 2016 legislative session.

Commission attorney Andy Dulaney said the district’s budget could go one of two ways: stay under the current law and ask Tunica County to assess the customary five mill levy against both real and personal property; or choose to ask for a 12 mill assessment against real property only.

“The Attorney General says you can go under one law or the other but not both,” Dulaney said at a hearing Wednesday.





