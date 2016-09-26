Woman, 62, survives vicious rape, assault
A violent assault in the early morning hours of August 2 has left the 62 year old victim afraid to return to her home in the Old Sub neighborhood in Tunica. The woman, who was raped and severely beaten, is staying out of town after being released from the hospital.
