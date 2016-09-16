A Flag Folding and Bell Ceremony for 9/11

Written by Tunica Times

Tuesday, September 11, 2001, dawned temperate and nearly cloudless in the eastern United States.

WE REMEMBER!

WE WILL NEVER FORGET!*

We in Tunica readied ourselves for a normal day of work, school, and other planned activities and appointments, not realizing that this day would be anything but normal.

WE REMEMBER!

WE WILL NEVER FORGET!





Read more