A Flag Folding and Bell Ceremony for 9/11
Tuesday, September 11, 2001, dawned temperate and nearly cloudless in the eastern United States.
WE REMEMBER!
WE WILL NEVER FORGET!*
We in Tunica readied ourselves for a normal day of work, school, and other planned activities and appointments, not realizing that this day would be anything but normal.
WE REMEMBER!
WE WILL NEVER FORGET!
