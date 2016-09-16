Fifteen Years Later

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

One Tunican’s special connection to a victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks lent extra poignance to Sundays’ remembrance in downtown Tunica.

Arena manager, businessman and volunteer firefighter Steve Sosebee honored a fellow firefighter from New York City 15 years ago by flying the American flag at his business. He sent the flag and other memorabilia to the widow of Carl Binie and has since kept in contact with the family.

Sosebee said Sunday he picked Bini for his memorial when he discovered striking similarities in his and Bini’s lives: both the same age (44 in 2001), both emergency responders, both with parents named Raymond and Lillian.

Christine Bini was invited by Sosebee and Patriot Day organizer Danny Smith to attend Tunica’s 15th anniversary program. Mrs. Bini was unable to attend (as she explains) but sent the letter that was read at the program and is reprinted below, a touching reminder of her late husband and the loss her family still feels.

Mrs. Bini wrote:





