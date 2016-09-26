Monday, September 26, 2016
   
The Tunica Times

‘Highway killer’ convicted in retrial

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 16 September 2016 18:57

A man who went on a spree of murder and mayhem in 2012 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, without parole.

James D. Willie, 32, was convicted Thursday, September 8, of the murder of Lori Anne Carswell of Hernando. The body of the 48 year old casino employee was found by her car on the shoulder of MS 713 in Tunica County in the early morning hours of May 11, 2012.

District Attorney Brenda Mitchell successfully prosecuted the case last week in Cleveland, MS, before Circuit judge Albert Smith. Willie was defended by Clarksdale attorney Richard Lewis.


