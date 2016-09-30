TA Lady Blue Devils are North State Champs

Written by BY Meg Coker

In 2015, the Tunica Academy Lady Devils softball team made history. First, they powered through the regular season and were named district champs. Next, they fought their way through North State and captured that title too.

History has repeated itself in 2016, but this time, the team is twice as hungry for a state title.

The girls in blue and white will play their opening round in the Class A Fast Pitch tournament at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 1 at Shiloh Park in Brandon. Head Coach Chad Kelly said they will meet Tensas Academy, the #4 seed from the South.

Tunica Academy’s road to the North State championship began with an impressive regular season. The Lady Devils cinched first place in the district after topping Marvell 10-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Tunica.





Read more