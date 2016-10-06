Future looked bright for Tunica in 1993

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

Tunica County opened the year 1993 with one casino up and running – Splash, but that one venue proved enough to attract notice from the nation’s gaming industry. Soon, developers were clamoring to enter the market here, and local officials were soon overwhelmed with the demands of a boom economy.

This January 7, 1993 story from television journalist Dennis Turner, “Delta gambling town copes with too much of good thing,” opened The Times’ coverage:

Life in this small Delta town has always been slower than the big city, but recently things here have slowed down, even more. Gambling in Tunica is pumping a lot of money into the county, but it’s also creating a lot of traffic problems. Now, residents like Kathy Whittington are trying to cope with the town’s new-found success. She says the worst problems are on narrow Highway 61 which runs through the county. “61 has become hard to maneuver on, especially if you’re behind a long line of trucks or cars, it becomes almost impossible to pass,” she says. 61 is known as “Death Highway” in these parts because of the numerous accidents which take several lives a year here between Memphis and Tunica.

The opening of Splash Casino a couple of months ago has put hundreds more cars on the road, as people drive from three states to the Delta’s first riverboat gambling establishment.





