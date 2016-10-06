Thursday, October 06, 2016
   
Deadlines for November vote are approaching

Written by Tunica Times Thursday, 06 October 2016 19:24

Tomorrow (Saturday, October 8, 2016) is the last day to register to vote in November’s Presidential election. The Tunica County Circuit Clerk’s office in the courthouse will be open until noon that day for last minute registrants and for anyone who wants to vote absentee. Mail in voter registrations must be postmarked no later than Saturday, October 8.


