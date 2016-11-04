Open House, Veterans Day program next week

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

Major Lee Greco of the Mississippi National Guard’s 198th Armored Regiment in Senatobia will give the keynote address of the annual Veterans Day program in downtown Tunica next week.

The program will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 11, in the Veterans Memorial Park.

Maj. Greco is currently serving as the Executive Officer for his unit. He started his military career in 2002 and has since served overseas twice, earning a Bronze Star and several other medals. He was promoted to the rank of Major in 2012.

