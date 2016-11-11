Board seeks Rx for clinics

Written by BY Meg Coker

Healthcare in Tunica County could undergo reconstructive surgery in the near future, but who will be operating is yet to be determined.

In separate appointments with the Tunica County Board of Supervisors of Nov. 7, Denise Pratt and Gene Osbourne of the Tunica County Healthcare Authority discussed plans for the Tunica and Tunica Resorts clinics. Supervisors tabled a decision until their next meeting, which is set for Nov. 21.

Pratt said she had been reviewing data related to the clinics and could help them become profitable.





Read more