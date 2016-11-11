Friday, November 11, 2016
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Board seeks Rx for clinics

E-mail

Written by BY Meg Coker Friday, 11 November 2016 20:21

Healthcare in Tunica County could undergo reconstructive surgery in the near future, but who will be operating is yet to be determined.

In separate appointments with the Tunica County Board of Supervisors of Nov. 7, Denise Pratt and Gene Osbourne of the Tunica County Healthcare Authority discussed plans for the Tunica and Tunica Resorts clinics. Supervisors tabled a decision until their next meeting, which is set for Nov. 21.

Pratt said she had been reviewing data related to the clinics and could help them become profitable.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto