Jerry Gentry to be honored

Written by Tunica Times

The life and legacy of Jerry Lee Gentry, Sr. will be celebrated with an Appreciation Program on Saturday, November 19, at 4 p.m. at the Tunica Middle School gymnasium.

Mr. Gentry retired in 2009, after 46 years of service in public education, most of them right here in Tunica County.

He was born in 1934 in Noxapater, MS. His parents Coy and Beatrice Gentry believed strongly in God and in education and taught these core values to their eight sons and two daughters.

Read more