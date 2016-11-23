LAND OF THE FREE, HOME OF THE BRAVE
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard opened Tunica’s Veterans Day Program with the posting of the colors last Friday, as citizens gathered to honor and remember those who have served their country or are serving now.
