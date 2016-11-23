State notes progress in public schools

Written by Tunica Times

Last month’s statewide release of school accountability rankings brought good news and recognition from the state to the Tunica County School District. The district as a whole achieved a “C” ranking, or “successful,” one of 36 districts (out of 143) to do so.

TCSD also had the second highest math growth in the state for students in the lowest performing subgroup and ranked in the top 25 percent for students showing growth in reading for the lowest performing subgroup, according to statistics posted recently on the system’s website, www.tunicak12.org The site also noted that all schools in the district made significant improvements for its lowest performing students in both English Language Arts (ELA) and math.

Read more