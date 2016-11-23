Garbage fees start January 1
Garbage, trash, rubbish, waste...citizens of Tunica County can choose to call it whatever they like, but soon its removal will cost them.
Following a public hearing on Nov. 7, the Board of Supervisors approved a $6 per month garbage fee for county residents. According to county administrator Adrian McKay, the fee will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2017.
Before voting on the matter, supervisors considered a three tiered fee structure. Board attorney John Keith Perry said proposed fees were 27 cents per day for residents under the age 65, $3.99 for residents over 65 and veterans and $12 per month for businesses and churches in the county.
