Garbage fees start January 1

Written by BY Meg Coker Friday, 18 November 2016 00:00

Garbage, trash, rubbish, waste...citizens of Tunica County can choose to call it whatever they like, but soon its removal will cost them.

Following a public hearing on Nov. 7, the Board of Supervisors approved a $6 per month garbage fee for county residents. According to county administrator Adrian McKay, the fee will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

Before voting on the matter, supervisors considered a three tiered fee structure. Board attorney John Keith Perry said proposed fees were 27 cents per day for residents under the age 65, $3.99 for residents over 65 and veterans and $12 per month for businesses and churches in the county.

