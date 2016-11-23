Tapestry adds to heritage at Good Shepherd

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

When the tiny mission church in Tunica and a venerable but aging congregation in Walls, MS agreed to merge and build a new sanctuary in North Tunica County, the name that was ultimately settled on seemed just right for a place of worship rising from fertile cotton fields that surrounded the site.

Now, nearly seven years after its dedication in 2010, Good Shepherd Catholic Church has formally received a gift with special significance: a near one-of-a-kind tapestry depicting Christ as a shepherd in a rural setting, holding a lamb in His arms and stepping into a river.

