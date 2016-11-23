Wednesday, November 23, 2016
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Tapestry adds to heritage at Good Shepherd

E-mail

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Wednesday, 23 November 2016 16:51

When the tiny mission church in Tunica and a venerable but aging congregation in Walls, MS agreed to merge and build a new sanctuary in North Tunica County, the name that was ultimately settled on seemed just right for a place of worship rising from fertile cotton fields that surrounded the site.

Now, nearly seven years after its dedication in 2010, Good Shepherd Catholic Church has formally received a gift with special significance: a near one-of-a-kind tapestry depicting Christ as a shepherd in a rural setting, holding a lamb in His arms and stepping into a river.

Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto