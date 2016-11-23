Feuer Powertrain officially open for business

Written by Tunica Times

Jackson, Miss. – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr., and officials from FEUER Powertrain GMBH gathered in Robinsonville, Miss., to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s first U.S. manufacturing operations, which also serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters. The project is a $140 million corporate investment and creates 300 jobs.





