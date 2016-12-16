Local schools getting recognition from state ceremonies today
Tunica is one of 16 districts statewide to be part of State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright’s “Success Tour” this month.
Dr. Wright will visit Rosa Fort High School in Tunica today (Friday) at 1 p.m. to recognize top growth in two local schools.
