Delivering toys and smiles
Sheriff K.C. Hamp, Sr. (center) and staff, in sponsorship with Pastor Evelyn Hubbard of the Tunica 10-Point Coalition
and Major Hare of Hollywood Casino, passed out Christmas gifts on Wednesday, December 15, to 150 children at Tunica’s ICS Headstart Center.
