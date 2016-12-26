Progress in local schools recognized

Written by BY Meg Coker

Citing a “laser like focus on teaching and learning,” Dr. Margie Pulley welcomed state officials, administrators, teachers, students and the community to a formal acknowledgement of the strides made by the Tunica County School district on Friday, Dec. 16.

“We are moving in the right direction to grow all students to proficiency,” Pulley told the crowd gathered at the Rosa Fort High School gymnasium. “This is truly a celebration.”

