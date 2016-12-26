Progress in local schools recognized
Citing a “laser like focus on teaching and learning,” Dr. Margie Pulley welcomed state officials, administrators, teachers, students and the community to a formal acknowledgement of the strides made by the Tunica County School district on Friday, Dec. 16.
“We are moving in the right direction to grow all students to proficiency,” Pulley told the crowd gathered at the Rosa Fort High School gymnasium. “This is truly a celebration.”
Latest News
-
Delivering toys and smiles Sheriff K.C. Hamp, Sr....
-
Local History Yazoo Pass, Part 3: Yankees reach the Coldwater This week continues a...
-
Progress in local schools recognized Citing a “laser...
-
Local schools getting recognition from state ceremonies today Tunica is one of...
-
White Oak to get natural gas lines The cost of...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8