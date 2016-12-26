Monday, December 26, 2016
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Walton honored for years of service

E-mail

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Monday, 26 December 2016 17:54

Jeanine Walton, who is retiring from the Tunica County School District after 35 years, was honored by family, friends and co-workers at a surprise reception on Monday, December 19, at the Tunica Museum.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto