Local History: Yazoo Pass, Part 5 - Cotton Bale Fort

Written by BY Ashley Harris Monday, 23 January 2017 21:16

This week continues a series of history stories by the late Ashley Harris that were first published in 1994 and 1995. This story appeared in the December 15, 1994 issue.

When the one-armed Confederate General William W. Loring returned to Greenwood from a 70-mile patrol up the Tallahatchie, he had seen Yankees’ torturous progress downriver  and he knew the long-awaited battle was imminent.

Loring ordered General Lloyd Tilghman, a West Point graduate, former construction engineer, and one-time Yankee prisoner to send a battery of field artillery and an infantry regiment to Greenwood.


