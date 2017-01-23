Layoffs signal uncertain future for GreenTech plant

Written by BY Meg Coker

Just after the workday began on Monday, Jan. 8, 2017 workers at Tunica County based GreenTech Automotive learned that some of them would be laid off.

“When we got off work on Thursday, we were asked to come to a meeting first thing Monday morning,” a former employee who asked not to be named said. “We thought that if we were getting laid off, they would have done it then.”

Instead, employees reported to the facility and were told by management that a planned merger with a Chinese company had fallen through. Employees were told that they would receive their last paycheck. They learned that they would not receive a bonus promised to them.





