Local History: Yazoo Pass, Part 4 - A Fort Is Erected

Written by BY Ashley Harris

This week continues a series of history stories by the late Ashley Harris that were first published in 1994 and 1995. This story appeared in the December 8, 1994 issue.

We inadvertently skipped Part 4 of the series, so we are also reprinting Part 5 this week and the final installment, Part 6, both found on Page 7.

General Pemberton did not learn of the Yazoo Pass Expedition until February 9, when he received a telegram from Commander Isaac Brown.

“The enemy have cut the Yazoo Pass levee;” it read, “contemplating, perhaps, assailing us down the Yazoo.”





