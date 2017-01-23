Monday, January 23, 2017
   
The Tunica Times

Local bank salutes longtime employee

Written by BY Meg Coker Monday, 23 January 2017 21:23

When a neighbor approached her about an open job at a local bank in the spring of 1975, she had no idea that it would lead to a career spanning four decades.

This week, Billie Ruth Sowell officially retired from First Security bank after serving as a teller for nearly 42 years. Co-workers, customers, friends and family saluted her at a reception at the bank on Wednesday, Jan. 18.


