Local bank salutes longtime employee

Written by BY Meg Coker

When a neighbor approached her about an open job at a local bank in the spring of 1975, she had no idea that it would lead to a career spanning four decades.

This week, Billie Ruth Sowell officially retired from First Security bank after serving as a teller for nearly 42 years. Co-workers, customers, friends and family saluted her at a reception at the bank on Wednesday, Jan. 18.





