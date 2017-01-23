County takes first steps to sell or lease clinics
Tunica County supervisors agreed Tuesday night to begin a series of legal steps aimed toward the sale of its two healthcare clinics.
A notice to the public that the county is considering such a sale began running in The Tunica Times’ legal section this week (see Page 6). A hearing on the matter has been set for Tuesday, February 21, at 4 p.m. According to the notice, “any interested party may appear and present any relevant evidence or facts regarding this issue....”
Supervisors voted last month to consider a request for proposals, after hearing from Denise Pratt, a party who wants to take over ownership and operation of the facilities. Pratt appeared before the Board several times in 2016 to express her interest.
