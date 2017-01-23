Drive by shooters target neighborhoods near town

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

A series of drive by shootings that may be tied to a January 1 nightclub shooting in North Tunica County is under active investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday, January 5, officers responded to a shooting call at a home on Y Street in the New Sub. Davis said the victim reported the incident after the fact, so there are no descriptions of possible shooters or vehicles that may have been involved. The next night, January 6, in the early morning hours, officers responded to a drive by shooting in nearby Jacks Subdivision, followed by another shooting at the same Y Street location. Then, on Sunday, January 8, a vehicle in the neighborhood of Nellie Johnson Village was shot into.

