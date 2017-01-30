Monday, January 30, 2017
   
1997: Glimpses of coming county ‘Miracle’ appear

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Monday, 30 January 2017 21:35

One of the better aspects of taking a look back is noting what has changed and what hasn’t.

It’s interesting that 20 years ago and again in 2017, Tunica County’s public schools are under state conservatorship.

Today’s high school students weren’t even born in 1997 and don’t remember that the Tunica County School District started the 1996-97 year under a cloud. In February, the state stepped in, withdrawing accreditation from the system, and, a month later, assigned Dr. Ron Love as conservator for the district.


