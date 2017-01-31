Investigation of supervisors’ dispute moved to AG
Investigation of a fight between elected officials that erupted during a county Board of Supervisors meeting on January 3 has been transferred to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.
District 4 supervisor Henry Nickson, Jr. and Board president James Dunn each filed formal charges of simple assault with Town of Tunica police after the incident. TPD investigator Michael Nichols said this week that Nickson filed papers on January 3 and Dunn on January 8.
Latest News
-
Jamie Revere Dorsey Jamie Revere Dorsey,...
-
Celebrating 100 years Read more
-
Cookin with The Columns: Have a fiesta! One-dish meals...
-
Investigation of supervisors’ dispute moved to AG Investigation of...
-
1997: Glimpses of coming county ‘Miracle’ appear One of the better...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8