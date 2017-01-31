Investigation of supervisors’ dispute moved to AG

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

Investigation of a fight between elected officials that erupted during a county Board of Supervisors meeting on January 3 has been transferred to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.

District 4 supervisor Henry Nickson, Jr. and Board president James Dunn each filed formal charges of simple assault with Town of Tunica police after the incident. TPD investigator Michael Nichols said this week that Nickson filed papers on January 3 and Dunn on January 8.





Read more