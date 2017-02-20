Monday, February 20, 2017
   
Revelations of official corruption, crime roil 1999

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 17 February 2017 00:00

One of the most gratifying years of my professional life occurred in 1999. That year, The Tunica Times was named the best small newspaper in the state, and I was elected vice president of the Mississippi Press Association.

But for all the positives, 1999 also marked the start of a very dark period in our community, as this newspaper reported on drug trafficking and corruption in the ranks of county law enforcement.


