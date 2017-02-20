Revelations of official corruption, crime roil 1999

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

One of the most gratifying years of my professional life occurred in 1999. That year, The Tunica Times was named the best small newspaper in the state, and I was elected vice president of the Mississippi Press Association.

But for all the positives, 1999 also marked the start of a very dark period in our community, as this newspaper reported on drug trafficking and corruption in the ranks of county law enforcement.





