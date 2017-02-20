Two dead in Horn Lake murder/suicide
A man and woman with family ties to Tunica are dead, after a weekend shooting.
Gale Hall of Horn Lake was shot and killed Sunday, February 12, by her ex-husband Marvin Verner, who later turned the gun on himself.
