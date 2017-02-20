1998: Tunica’s economic miracle builds, but issues begin to threaten

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

“…People born and raised here in Tunica County have made successful lives and careers for themselves in a variety of places. What is those people had been able to stay in Tunica, to love and work here and lend their talents and energies to our community? How would Tunica be different?”

-From an opinion entitled “For Better or Worse,” August 6, 1998

For the first time – in the year 1998 – the sea change wrought by gaming and tourism in the county came to be known as “The Tunica Miracle.”

There was no denying the impact that gaming was having: a county budget that had ballooned to $64 million; $17 million budgeted by the public school system; and a $4 million town budget, all part of an incredible $1.28 billion generated by the Mississippi River counties alone since the onset of the casinos.

