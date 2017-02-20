Monday, February 20, 2017
   
Worsening finances spark co. spending, hiring freeze

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 10 February 2017 00:00

Tunica County is on track to come up $3.5 million short in its general fund by the end of this fiscal year on Sept. 30.

County administrator Adrian McKay reported to supervisors Monday that gaming revenues for the first four months of FY17 have fallen 11.4 percent below projections, or $900,000. He recommended an immediate hiring and spending freeze and a freeze on salary increases, “to start.”


