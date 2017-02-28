Local History: The Paving of Highway 61
This week continues a series of history stories by the late Ashley Harris. This story first appeared in the December 29, 1994 issue.
“TO PAVE NO. 61 HIGHWAY” was the lead headline on the December 14, 1933 edition of the Tunica Times.
“It is understood,” said a lower-case headline,”that upon approval by Government Engineer that Highway will go through Town of Tunica.”
Highway 61 and 51 were to get 46 miles of paving under the National Recovery Highway Projects program.
