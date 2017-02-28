Tunica retiree reshapes tiny house for traveling goals

Written by BY Meg Coker

The first line of a popular rock anthem perfectly described what lies on the horizon for one Tunica County resident. “Get your motor running. Head out on the highway. Lookin’ for adventure and whatever comes our way” may even be playing on her radio as she pulls out of the driveway.

Charla Lofton doesn’t have a specific date of departure in mind, but estimates it will be soon when she takes the tiny house she’s been working on “every day for nine weeks straight” out to travel the country. Her first stop will be Chattanooga, Tenn., where she grew up.





Read more