Tunica retiree reshapes tiny house for traveling goals
The first line of a popular rock anthem perfectly described what lies on the horizon for one Tunica County resident. “Get your motor running. Head out on the highway. Lookin’ for adventure and whatever comes our way” may even be playing on her radio as she pulls out of the driveway.
Charla Lofton doesn’t have a specific date of departure in mind, but estimates it will be soon when she takes the tiny house she’s been working on “every day for nine weeks straight” out to travel the country. Her first stop will be Chattanooga, Tenn., where she grew up.
Latest News
-
Local History: The Paving of Highway 61 This week continues a...
-
Read! Read more
-
Tunica retiree reshapes tiny house for traveling goals The first line of...
-
Gun discovered on HS team bus The Lion nation...
-
Revelations of official corruption, crime roil 1999 One of the most gratifying...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8