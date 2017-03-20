Local History: See Mississippi Through Foreign Eyes

Written by BY Ashley Harriss

This week continues a series of history stories by the late Ashley Harris. This story first appeared in the February 2, 1995 issue.

Traugott Bromme was born near Leipzig, Germany in 1802 and came to the United States in 1820. He traveled extensively in the South, Texas and Mexico.

Bromme became a surgeon on a Columbian war schooner and cruised throughout the West Indies. For reasons unknown he was detained for a year as a prisoner in Haiti.

After his release Bromme returned to Germany where he compiled and published geographical studies of the places he visited on his travels.





Read more