June vote takes shape
This spring’s campaigns for municipal office are shaping up to be low key. The qualifying deadline passed last Friday, March 3, with incumbent mayor Chuck Cariker drawing no opposition for the June vote. Cariker will begin his third term as mayor in July. He had served one term as alderman before being elected mayor in 2009.
Latest News
-
Local History: See Mississippi Through Foreign Eyes This week continues a...
-
June vote takes shape This spring’s campaigns...
-
Board gets preliminary report on clinics A report given to...
-
Police following leads in drive by An active investigation...
-
Delta anglers expected to land good season Mississippi Department...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8