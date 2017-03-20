Monday, March 20, 2017
   
June vote takes shape

This spring’s campaigns for municipal office are shaping up to be low key. The qualifying deadline passed last Friday, March 3, with incumbent mayor Chuck Cariker drawing no opposition for the June vote. Cariker will begin his third term as mayor in July. He had served one term as alderman before being elected mayor in 2009.


