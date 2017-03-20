Board gets preliminary report on clinics
A report given to county leaders Monday by consultant Mitch Monsour of Mercator Health Advisors of Jackson, Miss. may not have contained good news, but Monsour did put forward new opportunities for Tunica County to enhance “sustainability” and reduce “subsidization” at its two clinics.
