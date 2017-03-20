Monday, March 20, 2017
   
Board gets preliminary report on clinics

BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 10 March 2017

A report given to county leaders Monday by consultant Mitch Monsour of Mercator Health Advisors of Jackson, Miss. may not have contained good news, but Monsour did put forward new opportunities for Tunica County to enhance “sustainability” and reduce “subsidization” at its two clinics.


