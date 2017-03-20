Police following leads in drive by
An active investigation is now open following a drive-by shooting on Beatline Road in the town of Tunica on Thursday, March 2.
Interim police chief Mike Nichols said officers were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. The home was occupied at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported. Nichols said that was fortunate, but urged people to remember that those not involved in the underlying conflict or dispute can also fall victim.
Latest News
-
Local History: See Mississippi Through Foreign Eyes This week continues a...
-
June vote takes shape This spring’s campaigns...
-
Board gets preliminary report on clinics A report given to...
-
Police following leads in drive by An active investigation...
-
Delta anglers expected to land good season Mississippi Department...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8