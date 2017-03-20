Police following leads in drive by

Written by BY Meg Coker

An active investigation is now open following a drive-by shooting on Beatline Road in the town of Tunica on Thursday, March 2.

Interim police chief Mike Nichols said officers were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. The home was occupied at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported. Nichols said that was fortunate, but urged people to remember that those not involved in the underlying conflict or dispute can also fall victim.

