Terror attack on U.S. soil defined the year 2001

Written by Tunica Times

[Editor’s note: The following is a reprint of the “Year in Review” story that ran in the January 3, 2002 issue of The Tunica Times. 2001 was an extraordinary year in so many ways, most of which are outlined in the story that follows.

On a personal note, the year began publisher Brooks Taylor’s term as president of the Mississippi Press Association. Also, Grand Casino hosted the MPA Summer Convention in June, a first for Tunica.]

The year 2001 will forever be defined by Sept. 11. Terrorist strikes against New York City and Washington, D.C. are seminal events in our nation’s history, in the same way as the Civil War, Pearl Harbor and the assassinations of the 60s define their eras.

Tunicans, though far removed from the East Coast attacks and from the anthrax scare that followed, nevertheless, saw their lives altered in ways unimaginable prior to the fall of 2001. Local ag pilots were perhaps hardest hit, as planes stayed grounded for weeks, federal investigations proceeded, and aviation administrators put new, more stringent security measures in place. Local and regional merchants felt the effects of lower consumer confidence. The stock market plunged, and savings accounts and mutual funds felt the effects of ever-lower interest rates. Media finally used the work “recession” to describe the country’s economic slowdown.





Read more