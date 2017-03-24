Utility district sets March 25 deadline to collect past dues

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

Approximately 500 customers of the Tunica County Utility District are 90 days or more past due on their accounts, and TCUD’s new managers are getting serious about collecting those revenues.

Letters went out in late February to notify those accounts with past due charges that TCUD has set a March 25, 2017 deadline for those accounts to be brought to a zero balance.

"The following past due amount must be paid in full (by the March 25, 2017 deadline) in order to avoid disconnection of service," the letter states.





