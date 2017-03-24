State preps to extend I-69 west, south

Written by Tunica Times

The 2017-2020 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan recently released by the Mississippi Department of Transportation includes funds for the engineering and design phase of an extension of Interstate 69 in Tunica County.

Project No. 720212 is the construction of four lanes of I-69 from the Desoto county line to Arkabutla Dam Road in Tunica County. The engineering phase is projected to cost $3 million and is slated to get underway this year. Eighty percent of the cost of this phase will come from federal funds.





