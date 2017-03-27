Local History: Typhoid fever panics Tunica Countians in 1952

Written by Tunica Times

This week continues a series of history stories by the late Ashley Harris. This story first appeared in the January 19, 1995 issue.

Typhoid fever panicked Tunica County in the summer of 1952 after James Franklin, a tenant on the Clay Taylor plantation at Little Texas, died of the disease.

Tunica County received yet another nationally reported “black-eye” - only one in a long string - over the outbreak.

“Many comments were made by local people,” wrote then-editor Margaret Phillips, “about one fact it presented Tunica County as ‘a hinterland community,’ not the modern progressive county we do have.”

