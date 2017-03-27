Blues legend James Cotton dead at 81

Written by Tunica Times

World-renowned blues harmonica master James Cotton, whom Rolling Stone called “one of the greats of all time, burning with brilliant virtuosity” died on March 16, 2017 of pneumonia at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas. He was 81. His overwhelmingly powerful harmonica playing was one of the iconic sounds of the blues. He toured worldwide for over 60 years.

According to a statement last week ftom Alligator Records, James Henry Cotton, known as “Mr. Superharp,” recorded nearly 30 solo albums, winning one Grammy Award, six Living Blues Awards and 10 Blues Music Awards. He was inducted into the Blues Hall Of Fame in 2006. The New York Daily News called him “the greatest blues harmonica player of all time.” NPR Weekend Edition said, “Conjure up a list of all-time great blues harmonica players, and high up on it you’ll see the name James Cotton.”





Read more